Police: Man wanted for bank robbery in Gaithersburg, Maryland

The man entered the bank, implied he had a firearm, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a bank in Gaithersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a Bank of America, located on North Frederick Avenue, around 3:36 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that the suspect entered the bank, implied that he had a gun, stole an undisclosed amount of money, and then left the bank. No information was released as to how the man left the scene including whether it was in a vehicle, or what direction he was heading.

Detectives were able to review surveillance footage of the bank and secure photos of the suspect. Now, they are asking for the public's help identifying the man in the photos.

Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Releasedhttps://t.co/3WshUXRWBj#mcpnews #bankrobbery pic.twitter.com/AvUmZ6ohdL — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 18, 2023