x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police: Man wanted for bank robbery in Gaithersburg, Maryland

The man entered the bank, implied he had a firearm, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a bank in Gaithersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a Bank of America, located on North Frederick Avenue, around 3:36 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that the suspect entered the bank, implied that he had a gun, stole an undisclosed amount of money, and then left the bank. No information was released as to how the man left the scene including whether it was in a vehicle, or what direction he was heading.

Detectives were able to review surveillance footage of the bank and secure photos of the suspect. Now, they are asking for the public's help identifying the man in the photos.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).  A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Related Articles

Watch Next: Woman killed, 2 injured after gunman shoots at 15-year-old, man in front of a carry-out

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Wes Moore's kids filled with excitement as they prepare for their father's inauguration day

Before You Leave, Check This Out