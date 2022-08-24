Man injured after found shot in vehicle in Capitol Heights, police say

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition remains unknown.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man was shot in Capitol Heights early Wednesday morning, Prince George's County Police said.

Officers arrived at the 400 block of Topeka Avenue in Capitol Heights around 7:14 a.m. for a report of a welfare check.

Once on the scene, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unknown at this time.

PGPD has not yet released any information about a suspect in this case. No arrests have been made. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

This news comes after PGPD announced a homicide investigation of a 5-year-old in Capitol Heights. On the same day, miles away, two people were shot, resulting in the death of a man early Tuesday morning in Suitland.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips anonymously using the P3 Tips app.