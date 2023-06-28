Investigation underway after man found dead outside in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead outside in Prince George's County Tuesday night.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Farmington Road West, off of Bryan Point Road, in Accokeek just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a death in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, they found a man outside suffering from trauma. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information has been released about the cause of death in the incident. The victim in the case has not been identified, this includes the man's name and age.
Homicide detectives are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the case. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.
Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
Watch Next: 'A one-man army of hate' | Rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.