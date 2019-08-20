SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 26-year-old man has been charged after police said he followed a woman into her Silver Spring, Maryland apartment building, punched her in the face and head multiple times and then raped her earlier this month.

Around 11:55 p.m. on August 16, police said the victim noticed Kevin Mendoza was following her into her building in the 8500 block of 16th Street as she was carrying in items from her car.

As she unlocked the door to the building, police said Mendoza grabbed the victim from behind and threw her on the floor.

The victim tried to yell and resist, but the suspect began to strangle her with his hands.

Police said as the victim continued to try and escape, the suspect repeatedly punched her in the face and head then raped her.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Doctors told detectives the severity of the strangulation to the victim could have resulted in her death.

Detectives learned Mendoza used to live in the building where the rape happened.

Mendoza has been arrested on Ross Road in Silver Spring and charged with first-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

No additional information has been released at this time.

