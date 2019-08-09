DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County Police said a man is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Saturday night.

Just around 11:35 p.m. police said an a car was traveling southbound on Silver Hill Road when a man was struck in the roadway. The victim was then struck by an SUV.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both lanes of Silver Hill Road were closed for numerous hours while police investigated.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that lead to the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

