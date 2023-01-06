x
Maryland

37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say

Detectives claim initial investigation reveals that the deadly shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December.

Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C.

On December 6, 2022, around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located 65-year-old Steadman in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police charged Ford with first degree murder and related charges for his involvement in this case. He is currently in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

