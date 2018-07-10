TEMPLE HILLS, Md. -- Prince George’s County police are looking for a man they say hit a pedestrian Saturday night and drove off.

The hit-and-run happened in the 4700 block of Stamp Road in Temple Hills.

Police say the car is described as a newer model 4-door Nissan, with Virginia tags. It possibly has a Lyft decal and may have damage to the windshield.

The driver who fled the scene in Temple Hills Saturday night is described as an African American male, with a slim build and long locks. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any info regarding this incident, please call 301-731-4422.

