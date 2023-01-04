Police launch death investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening.
Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place.
Police claim the man who died was 39 years old and lived in the area. His identity is being withheld while family and close friends are notified.
The exact cause of his death is still under investigation, but detectives believe his death may be the result of a possible homicide.
They are working to determine how the man died and if the death was a homicide, what suspects were involved.
This is all the information we have at this time.
