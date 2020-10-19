Attempted homicide suspect from Pennsylvania killed in Frederick Co. after a shootout with police, officials say

Officials are asking for the community to avoid the area due to an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A shootout in Frederick County, Maryland with law enforcement led to a homicide death near a gas station at the corner of Highway 140 and Silo Hill Road in Emittsburg around 2 p.m., according to Frederick County Sheriff Department and fire officials.

Officers from both Maryland and Pennsylvania took fire from two suspects. Pennsylvania State Police were chasing suspects as part of an attempted homicide investigation when they crossed into Maryland. said the Frederick County Sheriff in a news conference.

Deputies from Frederick County joined multiple agencies that followed the suspects through Thurmont, Maryland, just North of Route 15. When the suspects' car crashed, shots were fired at officers, who then returned fire at the suspects, according to the Frederick County Sheriff.

One suspect was taken into custody after the crash, but the second suspect was killed after allegedly firing more gun rounds at officers while taking cover behind a gas station near the crash site, according to the sheriff's office. Police said this suspect was flown to a hospital where they later died from injuries.

One person working at the gas station was injured, but did not need treatment at a hospital and will be OK, according to the sheriff's office.

Heavy traffic in the area had caused Frederick County Fire and Rescue to ask the community to please avoid the area.

No further information has been provided to WUSA9, but we will update this story as more updates come into our newsroom.