CLINTON, Md. -- A suspect died after a police-involved shooting at a fast food restaurant in Clinton, Maryland early Monday morning, Prince George's County police officials said.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Trice Jr., of the 10000 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton. He was 24 years old.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a Checkers located in the 8800 block of Woodyard Road off of Branch Ave.

When officers arrived to the scene, they spotted a broken drive through window and a suspect inside the restaurant at the safe. One of the officers noticed the suspect had a gun and alerted the other officers.

Once the other officers arrived, they created a perimeter and asked Trice to surrender. Police said he did not comply and began to move back and forth throughout the store.

At one point, Trice came to the side door which is located directly in front of where one of the officers parked his vehicle. The officer parked in that location to capture as much of the incident on dash camera video as possible.

The side door opened and an officer saw the suspect come out with a handgun.

Officials said the officer fired one shot and it hit Trice and he fell to the ground. Authorities immediately recovered a 9 millimeter handgun, a split shell casing and screwdriver.

Police believe Trice fired his weapon, but are not saying when at this point in the investigation.

Officers moved Trice away from the weapons and to a safe place to apply a trauma kit. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The officer was not injured.

A vehicle has been recovered from behind the restaurant, which police believe Trice used to come to the area.

While working the scene, police also learned that the Popeyes across the street from the Checkers was broken into, but are unable to confirm if the suspect was involved. Officials do have video from Popeyes, which leads them to believe the suspect was involved.

Authorities are also investigating whether Trice was involved in the robbery of a nearby Wendy's last week.

