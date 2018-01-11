DAMASCUS, Md. -- After receiving a report that multiple students at Damascus High School have been sexually assaulted, police say they are investigating the incident.

Police received the report on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and began to investigate on Thursday, Nov. 1.

The allegations include sexual offenses and police are working to determine if the reported alleged acts are a criminal offense.

No further information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

