Overnight killing in Bladensburg is town's first homicide in over a year, police chief says

BLADENSBURG, Md. — An overnight shooting left a man dead in Bladensburg. It is the first homicide in the town in over a year.

According to police, it happened around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning, outside the Mexico Lindo nightclub on Annapolis Road. A crowd of people was leaving the club as it was letting out for the night.

Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. says "multiple" shots were fired and one man was struck at least once.

He says Bladensburg Police officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to provide "life-saving measures" but the man died at the scene. Police have not yet publicly identified him.

A Bladensburg Police officer who was working part-time at a business nearby was the first to respond.

"He heard the shots," said Collington. "He immediately put the call over the radio requesting additional units to show up."

The chief says additional units arrived within a minute of that first call.

Killings are rare in Bladensburg. Chief Collington says this is the town’s first homicide of the year.



According to him, they didn’t have any in 2020.



Police are still on scene outside Mexico Lindo nightclub following the fatal shooting overnight.@wusa9 https://t.co/er5ttN6MMj pic.twitter.com/0pNiUDzEsh — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) May 15, 2021

A white sedan with what appeared to be bullet holes on the driver's side was towed from the scene, but the chief said trying to imply some motive based solely on that would be premature.

"We're not assuming anything," he said. "We're going to let the investigation take its course."

Bladensburg Police say they handled the initial response to the shooting but the homicide investigation will be led by Prince George's County Police. Collington says that's standard practice: the larger Prince George's agency handles all homicide investigations in the Town of Bladensburg.

According to Collington, "several witnesses" have been questioned. So far, though, neither agency has publicly identified any suspects or possible motives.