Police Investigating Anti- Semitic Propaganda in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — The City of Bowie Police Department are investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were left in residential driveways along Crosswick Turn.
Around 10:20 a.m. police responded to the area where they located cards with anti-Semitic and political propaganda placed in plastic bags, weighted down with corn, throughout many driveways.
Officers gathered the material by 11:07 a.m. and spoke with several residents in the area.
The police department was notified of online posts circulating suggesting the propaganda may have been placed there by Bowie Police officers.
After a review of the body-worn cameras of the responding officers, the department determined the officers only cleared away the material.
Officials say they recognize that this is a serious accusation and applaud the officers' work in ensuring the hateful messages were disposed of properly.
The Bowie Police Department is actively investigating this incident to determine the origin. As a precaution, they have increased patrols in these neighborhoods.
If any residents received a flyer, they are urged to contact police at 240-544-5700. If a resident has an exterior home security camera that may have captured video relevant to this incident, please save the media and email it to IMPACT@cityofbowie.org or submit the information through https://www.publicstuff.com/submit.
Reports of these weighted bags filled with hateful material being left on many doorsteps are coming in from all across the country, police said.
The department condemns this behavior and said there is no place for hatred or these despicable acts in the Bowie community.
RELATED: Elementary school teacher on leave as DCPS investigates claim students were asked to re-enact Holocaust
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.