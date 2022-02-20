Police Investigating Anti- Semitic Propaganda in Bowie

The flyers were reportedly placed in plastic bags and weighted down with corn, police said.

BOWIE, Md. — The City of Bowie Police Department are investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were left in residential driveways along Crosswick Turn.

Around 10:20 a.m. police responded to the area where they located cards with anti-Semitic and political propaganda placed in plastic bags, weighted down with corn, throughout many driveways.

Officers gathered the material by 11:07 a.m. and spoke with several residents in the area.

The police department was notified of online posts circulating suggesting the propaganda may have been placed there by Bowie Police officers.

After a review of the body-worn cameras of the responding officers, the department determined the officers only cleared away the material.

Officials say they recognize that this is a serious accusation and applaud the officers' work in ensuring the hateful messages were disposed of properly.

The Bowie Police Department is actively investigating this incident to determine the origin. As a precaution, they have increased patrols in these neighborhoods.

If any residents received a flyer, they are urged to contact police at 240-544-5700. If a resident has an exterior home security camera that may have captured video relevant to this incident, please save the media and email it to IMPACT@cityofbowie.org or submit the information through https://www.publicstuff.com/submit.

Reports of these weighted bags filled with hateful material being left on many doorsteps are coming in from all across the country, police said.