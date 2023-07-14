Police investigate shooting in Bladensburg, Maryland

According to tweets from the Bladensburg Police Department, the roadway near Annapolis Road and Bladensburg Road are closed while crews investigate the shooting.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting in Bladensburg Friday afternoon.

According to tweets from the Bladensburg Police Department, the roadway near Annapolis Road and Bladensburg Road are closed while crews investigate the shooting. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate route while investigators are in the area.

Not much is known about the shooting at this time. Officers have not said anything about injuries are possible suspect information.

The Prince George's County Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more information becomes available.

