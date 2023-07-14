5 people shot while leaving funeral in Bladensburg, Maryland

The five victims were leaving the Fort Lincoln Cemetery when someone began shooting at the car they were riding in, police say.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after someone opened fire on a car full of people leaving a funeral at Fort Lincoln Cemetery Friday, injuring five people.

In a press conference, Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said officers were called to the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found five people shot.

Officers began helping the victims until emergency services arrived. All five victims were taken to area hospitals for help. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Collington said the victims were leaving a funeral when the car they were riding in was accosted by another vehicle. That is when someone began shooting at the car, hitting all five people inside.

Police cannot say if the shooting was due to road rage and it is unclear if the suspect is at all connected to the funeral the victims were leaving.

No arrests have been made and very little is known about the shooter who may have been inside a dark-colored vehicle.

Collington says multiple people were on the road at the time of the shooting and asks that anyone who witnesses what happened or has any information call (301) 864-6080.

"Someone saw something at 12:28 p.m.," said Collington. "Multiple people were on the roadway, multiple people could have been injured by this senseless act of violence involving guns again in our community."

According to tweets from the Bladensburg Police Department, the roadway near Annapolis Road and Bladensburg Road are closed while crews investigate the shooting. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes while investigators are in the area. Multiple lanes on US 1 at MD 450 are closed and drivers should expect delays.

The Prince George's County Police Department is assisting with the investigation. The Edmonston Police Department is also assisting and says there is no current threat to public safety due to the shooting.

Collington says crimes like this are uncommon in Bladensburg.

"This is uncommon in this community," he said. "We have an obligation to protect our residents at all costs and this was an unnecessary act of violence."

