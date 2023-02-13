Police investigate shooting at AutoZone in Seat Pleasant, Maryland

When officers arrived, they learned multiple armed suspects walked into the AutoZone and demanded money from the cashier.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting at an auto parts store in Prince George's County Monday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the AutoZone in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Seat Pleasant around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned multiple armed suspects walked into the AutoZone and demanded money from the cashier. A security guard intervened, and shortly after, the suspects and the security guard exchanged gunfire.

One victim, the security guard, was found outside the store when first responders arrived. The security guard was shot and is expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is the second shooting at a business in Prince George's County in one day. A man was killed during a shooting at the Ritchie Station Marketplace in the 1800 block of Richie Station Court. There is no word on any suspect description about what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

