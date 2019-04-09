GLENARDEN, Md. — Police investigate a shooting at the Glenarden Community Center late Tuesday night.

Officers from the Prince George's County Maryland Park Police Division say they were called to the 8600 block of McLain Avenue. The victim, an adult male, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), text PGPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to online here to submit a tip.

No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

