Police investigate homicide in Montgomery County

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a car. The man appears to have been shot to death.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a homicide in Montgomery County Monday.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the 900 block of Bonifant Street just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The unidentified man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, for an autopsy. The victim's identity is being held until the next of kin can be notified.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Division are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). Officers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.

