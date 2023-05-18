Police investigate double shooting in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Silver Spring Thursday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue just after 5:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was treated on scene and is expected to be okay. The second man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
No suspects are in custody and police have not released any information regarding suspect description.
There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at (240) 773-TIPS (8477) or (866) 411-TIPS (8477).
Less than 45 minutes later, another person was shot and left in critical condition at the Wheaton Metro Station, which is only 6.5 miles away from the double shooting. The suspect for that shooting has not yet been apprehended.
