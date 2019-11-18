CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating an apartment shooting in Chevy Chase, Maryland on Monday morning.
Police said the shooting was reported around 4:05 a.m. on the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace.
Officials report that a woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. And a man suffered a non-life threatening injury. Police said the nature of the man's injury still remains unknown.
This story is developing.
