Police investigate deadly crash in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man has died following a car crash in Rockville, Maryland Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a driver traveling eastbound on West Gude Dr. lost control of their car before the vehicle struck a tree in the center median. It is unclear how or why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver has only been identified as a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by first responders.

Officials closed West Gude Dr. between Gaither Road and Watkins Pond Blvd. due to the crash. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route as officials continue to investigate.

