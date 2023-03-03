Police: 3 dead after crash in Cecil County, Maryland

Investigators believe alcohol may be a contributing factor to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a crash in Cecil County Friday night claimed the lives of three people.

Police say Savitri Pokhan, 43, of New York, Renaldo Smith, 28, of Henrico, Virginia and Michael Zazim, 20, of Henrico, Virginia were pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical service personnel following the collision.

All three victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Around 11:40 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Route 316 overpass in Elkton. The vehicle involved was described as a 2017 Acura MDX.

Preliminary investigation by detectives shows that Pokhan, the driver of the Acura, was heading southbound on the interstate when, for reasons unknown, he left the travel lanes and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder.

Investigators believe the Acura traveled up the guardrail, struck a sign and a concrete pillar at the Route 316 overpass. Smith was the front passenger and Zazim is believed to be the rear passenger.

Police say neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Investigators believe alcohol may be a contributing factor to the crash.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel helped with a detour around the crash scene.

The two right lanes of southbound I-95 were closed for the investigation.

EMS personnel from Cecil County also responded to assist.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.