Police investigate alleged retail theft ring in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating five people wanted for a string of retail thefts across Montgomery County.

Most of the stores that reported thefts are CVS Pharmacy locations, with one Kohls brick and mortar store also getting hit.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the five suspects stole on the following days:

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, CVS Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Arlington Rd.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, CVS Pharmacy in the 3700 block of University Blvd., W.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, CVS Pharmacy on Upper Rock Cir.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, CVS Pharmacy in the 22700 block of Gosnell Farm Rd.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, Kohls in the 20900 block of Fredrick Rd.

Detectives have obtained surveillance photos of the suspects, releasing them in hopes of someone helping to identify them.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or online at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips may remain anonymous.

