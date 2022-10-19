Do you know him? Police need help identifying young man found walking on I-495

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County need the public's help identifying a young man they say was found walking on 495 Wednesday night.
According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified young man was found walking southbound 495 near the College Park exit.
Officers shared a picture of the young man hoping someone would recognize him and help them get the young man hope. The young man appears to have short brown hair and he is wearing a black zip-up hoodie under a dark-colored jacket.
If you know who this young man is, contact 9-1-1.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
