Do you know him? Police need help identifying young man found walking on I-495

PGPD says the unidentified young man was found walking southbound 495 near the College Park exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County need the public's help identifying a young man they say was found walking on 495 Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified young man was found walking southbound 495 near the College Park exit.

Officers shared a picture of the young man hoping someone would recognize him and help them get the young man hope. The young man appears to have short brown hair and he is wearing a black zip-up hoodie under a dark-colored jacket.

If you know who this young man is, contact 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

We’re asking for the public’s assistance. This evening (Wednesday), officers located a young man walking southbound 495 near the College Park exit. We want to get him home safely. If you know him and where he lives please call 911. pic.twitter.com/0i1jIWtMSU — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 19, 2022

READ NEXT: