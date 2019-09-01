CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police have released the identity of a man who was found lying dead in a roadway in Capitol Heights on Wednesday.

26-year-old Regis Payne of Montana Avenue in Northeast, D.C. was found in the 5900 block of Baltic Street around 8:15 a.m., officials said.

Prince George's County police said a citizen contacted them after seeing him on the road. The man had trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information should call police at 301-772-4925.