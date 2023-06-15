Police identify 16-year-old killed in Langley Park shooting

16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos of Silver Spring was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting in Langley Park Wednesday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Riggs Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos of Silver Spring, shot in the parking lot of an apartment building. He died at the scene.

A second victim, only identified as a man, was also shot. He was taken to an area hospital for help.

No suspect information has been released at this time and police say detectives are working to figure out the motive behind the deadly shooting.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information may call detectives at 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers are asked to refer to case number 23-0035048.