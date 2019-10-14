SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Montgomery County police officer who was fatally shot in Silver Spring, Md. Monday morning has been identified as 13-year police veteran Thomas J. Bomba, police said.

"Today, it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that Montgomery County police has lost one of its own," Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

There is no immediate threat to the public, Jones said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Jones said Bomba was assigned to the 3rd District. The 38-year-old officer is survived by a wife and two children, Jones said.

"This is a very difficult job, and this is one of those jobs where not everybody comes home when they go out in the morning. And it's a tough loss for everybody," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

While the details around the shooting remain under investigation, Jones said authorities are looking at all possibilities of death. Jones said Bomba was a very dedicated officer.

"Officer Bomba was a very dedicated officer who worked in downtown Silver Spring. He worked primarily in the Central Business District area. We have typically been made aware of many different types of crimes that have occurred in downtown and Officer Bomba has always been actively involved on patrol and addressing a lot of the concerns that have occurred in downtown Silver Spring," Jones said.

Officer Bomba responded to a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street on a report of disorderly suspects, police said.

Bomba called out on radio on disorderly subjects on the top level of the parking garage at about 8:49 a.m., and responding officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Jones said Bomba was found 3-4 minutes after a shooting on the top of the garage. He said the only weapon found at the scene was Bomba's. No other weapon was found, Jones said.

Bomba was taken via ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he died, officials said. Jones and Elrich also went to the hospital, officials said.

Initially, authorities said they were searching the area and wanted the public and area businesses to be aware of the activity.

"We were on scene fairly quickly. We locked down the area. Right now, we're doing searches, so hopefully we'll figure this out really soon," Montgomery County police spokesman Capt. C. Thomas Jordan said Monday morning.

Jones said during an afternoon news conference that there is no suspect information.

Police have officers patrolling the area for publicly safety, Jones said. No one has reported anything suspicious, so there is no threat to the community, Jones said.

There is no evidence that suggests the gunshot was self-inflicted, Jones said.

Authorities said they are treating the incident as a homicide pending further investigation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Bomba was wearing a body camera. Jones said they are looking at the evidence to see if the camera was on and functioning at the time of the incident.

Police said they are seeking help from public anyone who may have seen anything near the garage area or anyone who had contact with Bomba to call police at 301-279-8000.

Commuters can expect delays in the area and along Interstate 495, police said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said the following roads were closed:

Fenton Street

Wayne Avenue

Cedar Street

Spring Street

"It's a dynamic situation. We're trying to avoid the area if we can. Everybody stay out of the area while were continuing to look to piece this together and to find suspects if possible," Jordan said. "This is one of the hardest things that as police officers we have to deal with and one of the things. We have to recognize is that it’s not just affecting the police officers, it's affecting the communities, too."

Montgomery County Councilman Tom Hucker, who represents Silver Spring, said his thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"It's just certainly a reminder of the sacrifices that our police are put in every single day keeping our community safe. This is one of the safest communities in the country and everybody should be thinking of the officer and their family and being grateful to our police in such a difficult time," Hucker said.

"It's very, very troubling. It's a reminder of, I was there the night of the heavy Flower Branch explosion, it was a tragedy there. It'’s a wonderful community and I think the best community in the whole area, and the whole community is going to be suffering when we have an event like this. It's going to be on everybody’s mind for a very long time," Hucker added.

Montgomery County Public School officials said three schools in the area --Silver Spring International Middle School, Sligo Creek Elementary School and East Silver Spring Elementary School -- were sheltering in place, but officials lifted the alert just after 12 p.m.

Witness Describe Scene

Witnesses in the area described what happened, and also tweeted about the police activity.

"I heard that an officer was shot in the parking garage over here," a witness told WUSA9.

