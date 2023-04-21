Montgomery County Police hope to ID non-verbal man who walked into hospital

The man is described as being around 5-foot-8 with short black hair and wearing all black clothing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a non-verbal man in Montgomery County Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the man walked into a hospital and officials do not know the man's identity, as he is non-verbal and is unable to tell them.

The man is described as being around 5-foot-8 with short black hair and wearing all black clothing.

Officers shared a picture of the man on Twitter in hopes of finding the man's guardians or family members who may be missing him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th District Station at 240-773-5500 or the non-emergency number 301-279-8000.

MCPD is asking for assistance in identifying and locating guardians or family members for a non-verbal male who walked into a Montgomery County hospital.

Please call the 4th District Station at 240-773-5500 or the non-emergency number 301-279-8000. pic.twitter.com/h6WGGOEdKG — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 21, 2023

