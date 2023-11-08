2-year-old girl found alone in Montgomery Co. Police are searching for her family

The girl was found just before 10:15 a.m. in the area of Forest Brook Road and Brittania Circle in Germantown.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a 2-year-old girl who was found in Montgomery County Friday morning.

The girl has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 2-foot-8.

The girl has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 2-foot-8.

Anyone with information about the girl's identity and where her family may be is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000. The line is open 24 hours a day.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for assistance in identifying and locating guardians or family members of a 2-year-old female. https://t.co/Naj74NTBIE#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/3bdDRpegmg — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 11, 2023

Just down the road in D.C. a young boy was found alone around 8:30 a.m. in Southeast. Several hours later, the boy's family was found.

