2-year-old girl found alone in Montgomery Co. Police are searching for her family

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a 2-year-old girl who was found in Montgomery County Friday morning.
According to a tweet from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the girl was found just before 10:15 a.m. in the area of Forest Brook Road and Brittania Circle in Germantown.
The girl has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 2-foot-8.
Anyone with information about the girl's identity and where her family may be is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000. The line is open 24 hours a day.
Just down the road in D.C. a young boy was found alone around 8:30 a.m. in Southeast. Several hours later, the boy's family was found.
