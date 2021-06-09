Watch Live: Police at scene of officer-involved shooting in Temple Hills

At least one officer was reported injured following the incident, police say.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Prince George's County police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that injured at least one officer in the area of Suitland Parkway in Temple Hills Wednesday afternoon, according to PGPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Johnson.

The incident happened in the area of Suitland Parkway near Naylor Road, officials said.

Police told WUSA9 that one officer was hurt after being struck by a suspect's car. They said they believe they have two suspects in custody and are currently on the lookout for an additional suspect.

There is heavy police activity in the area of Suitland Parkway. So, drivers in the area can expect some delays.

At this time, the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting are unclear.