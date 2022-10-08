Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of burglary at a Watch Pocket store in Silver Spring.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the store, located on Colesville Road, around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 after a report of the incident.
Through an investigation, detectives determined that the burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. when three suspects used a sledgehammer to break the front door and enter the business. Once inside, they used the sledgehammer to break the glass display cases and steal jewelry and watches.
According to police, the suspects have been described as three men, with possible ages between 18 and 35 years old.
All three suspects were wearing face masks and two were wearing gloves. Two of the suspects were wearing gray and black clothing. The third suspect was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black pants and brown Timberland style boots.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 6870 or (240) 773- TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.
