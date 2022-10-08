x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

More Videos

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of burglary at a Watch Pocket store in Silver Spring.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the store, located on Colesville Road, around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 after a report of the incident.

Through an investigation, detectives determined that the burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. when three suspects used a sledgehammer to break the front door and enter the business. Once inside, they used the sledgehammer to break the glass display cases and steal jewelry and watches.

According to police, the suspects have been described as three men, with possible ages between 18 and 35 years old. 

All three suspects were wearing face masks and two were wearing gloves. Two of the suspects were wearing gray and black clothing. The third suspect was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black pants and brown Timberland style boots. 

Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 6870 or (240) 773- TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Watch Next: Is it legal for businesses to refuse cash in DC, Maryland and Virginia? | Verify

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out