Prince George's County Police have announced the arrest of a second man in connection with a double-fatal shooting on January 3 in Clinton, Md.

Police arrested 19-year-old Deven Wright of Suitland in connection with the shooting of Robert Glasco and Shaquan Chambers, both 19.

The other suspect, Sean Davis Jr., was arrested and taken into custody on January 4.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 3 police say Glasco and Chambers were part of two separate groups who met to make an illegal drug transaction near Sweden Road in Clinton, Md. Police say Glasco and Chambers were shot when gunfire was exchanged between the two groups of people.

After an investigation, police determined that Davis and Wright set up drug deal with the intention of robbing the other people. Police say Glasco and Chambers were known to each other.

Both Deven Wright and Sean Davis Jr have been charged with first and second degree murder, assault and other related charges. Officials say Wright is in custody District of Columbia awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Police discovered Chambers in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Md. suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:05 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A short time later, Glasco arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.