2 men accused of stealing U-Haul truck and ramming into police cruiser apprehended in Capitol Heights, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police (PGPD) have two men in custody who they believe stole from a hardware store and took off in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck, ramming a police officer's vehicle in the process.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at Ritchie Station Court in Capitol Heights. Officers received a call for a report of a theft at a hardware store around 11:20 a.m.

PGPD officials say officers were already in the area when they located the two suspects in a stolen U-Haul pickup. Officers attempted to stop the two men, but police say the two suspects quickly took off, and officers lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, United States Park Police (USSP) air support was called to assist and spotted the vehicle leaving D.C and returning into Prince George’s County.

The USSP Aviation Unit closely followed the U-Hall to a Shell Gas Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue along Sheriff Road, according to PGPD. Officers on the ground responded and apprehended the two suspects outside the gas station.

The U-Haul truck was recovered with heavy damage to the front and driver’s side of the truck, officials said.