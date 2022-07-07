Montgomery Co. Police say 70-year-old arrested for molesting minor 38 years ago

Detectives believe there may be additional sexual abuse victims by him that have not come forward yet.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Rockville man has been arrested for committing sexual offenses against a minor 38 years ago, according to Montgomery County Police.

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives initiated a sexual abuse investigation into 70-year-old David Wayne Brown on Dec. 30, 2021 after receiving information that a man was molested by him.

The incidents happened multiple times over the course of two years from 1981 to 1983 in Rockville and Silver Spring. According to detectives, at the time the offenses happened, the 11-year-old victim babysat for Brown, who was around 29 years old at the time.

The police department obtained an arrest warrant for Brown charging him with second- and third-degree sex offenses on July 1. He was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit.

Brown has been released on an unsecured personal bond.

