Police: 3-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Wheaton crash; 5 others injured

A 3-year-old died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Police say a child has died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash that happened in Wheaton on May 12.

Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) identified the child who died in a statement as Dreamie Dior Jackson, 3, of Silver Spring.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. on May 12 about a crash at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive. When police arrived, they found six people injured.

Investigators say that a person — driving a white 1997 Ford F-150 with an attached "2015 Holmes light-duty trailer" — was trying to turn left onto northbound Connecticut Avenue from Atherton Drive when they collided with the person driving a white 2015 Kia Optima. The driver of the Kia had been traveling south on Connecticut Avenue, police say.

According to police, the crash injured four people in the Kia and two people in the Ford. Police told WUSA9 that of the six people injured, three of them were children. Among the three children, police say 3-year-old Dreamie — who was riding in the Kia — faced injuries that were life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital after the crash and was declared dead on Wednesday.