BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was shot at his home in the Burtonsville area of Montgomery County.

Around 3:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a call about a shooting in the 14100 block of Angelton Terrace. Responding officers found Damion Callery Jr., dead in his home.

Authorities said Callery Jr. encountered one or more armed suspects in his backyard and was shot. Callery Jr.'s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will determine Callery Jr.’s cause of death.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070. Tipsters may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of this suspect(s). Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Damion Callery Jr.

Damion Callery Sr.

