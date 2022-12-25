Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace.

GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day.

On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.

Then around 1:51 p.m., a 15-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

During the initial investigation, detectives determined the teen was injured in the Breezewood Terrace incident. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with more information on this shooting incident is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200 or greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov .

Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23.

On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.

Two day later, police found the vehicle Guerrero was driving at the intersection of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodbridge, Virginia, officials said.

Jose is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances and may need assistance that qualifies him as an endangered, according to police.

Guerrero is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 109 pounds with both brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.