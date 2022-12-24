Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Darlin Reyes Gomez of Laurel, Maryland.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday.

Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring.

The investigation by detectives has revealed that a silver 2007 Scion TC was heading east on Sligo Avenue with three occupants. As it was traveling east, it crossed the median into the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.

Police say the driver of the Scion was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Darlin Reyes Gomez of Laurel, Maryland.

Two men riding passenger in the Scion were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call CRU detectives at (240)773-6620.