Here's how you can play pickleball with the pros in the DMV

The three-hour long event will feature touring pickleball pros and well as coaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHESDA, Md. — Calling all pickleball enthusiasts! This is your chance to play with the pros without leaving the DMV.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase will host Play with the Pros, an open-play format that will take place across all 14 courts. You don't have to be a pro at the sport to play, as they are welcoming all ability levels. All participants will be assigned courts based on player ratings.

The YMCA said details will be updated as all the participation spots fill up. This will allow for the most fun an competitive experience for all.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Here's a look at the timeline agenda:

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Play begins with your fellow Y Pickleball enthusiasts and coaches from ProsToYou, including world-ranked senior pros Forrest Bankston and Scott Nilsen.

Play begins with your fellow Y Pickleball enthusiasts and coaches from ProsToYou, including world-ranked senior pros Forrest Bankston and Scott Nilsen. 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Get ready to take your play up another level when touring pros Riley Newman, Jade & Jackie Kawamoto join in and play.

Participants will have to opportunity to share the court with the pickleball pros. The pros will rotate to play across the different courts to allow them to be as accessible as possible.

YMCA said that participating in the event helps to support a great cause as 100% of the proceeds will go towards the YMCA’s court renovation project. Space is said to be limited, but payment secures a sport to play and receive a new YMCA-logoed cover for your Pickleball paddle.

Here's a look at the pricing: