Mother leads peaceful walk nearly a year after 8-year-old son was killed by stray bullet

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — It’s been nearly a year since Peyton "PJ" Evans was shot and killed while playing video games. Since his death, his mother Tiffani Evans, has been determined to not only keep his name alive, but has pushed for change, so no other mother would have to feel her pain.

It’s why she and a group protested gun violence with a peaceful walk on Saturday.

“I’m tired of seeing mothers feel what I feel, but we’re pushing through," Tiffani Evans said.

In the brightest of orange shirts, the color that represents gun violence awareness, Tiffani Evans and team walked with a purpose. Marching along the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, Tiffani and team are hoping their cause will bring awareness to the ever-growing issue and hopefully serve as physical representation of the devastation guns have caused her and others.

“Life ain’t the same, but I’m going to keep it going. With these people out here that love me, I’m going to keep it going, that’s all I got, man. My purpose right now is to live to hopefully be able to see my son again,” she said.

On Friday, President Biden signed a new gun bill aiming at helping survivors of gun violence and hopefully reducing the number of mass shootings we see. But it’s inner community violence Tiffani is also focused on.

“We got to get a hold on all these illegal guns, all these ghost guns, we got to get a hold on them,” Evans added.

With the sun shining bright, PJ’s family and friends completed their trek and finished the journey with an affirmation she and her son once said daily.

“I believe in myself! I believe in myself! Without God, I am nothing, with God, I am everything. Long live PJ, I love you boy!" they crowd said in unison.