LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer came to the rescue with music to assist an autistic man in need.

Corporal Payamps responded to a home in Landover Hills, Maryland on Sunday after a mother contacted authorities for assistance with her 23-year-old autistic son Kameron. Kameron's mom told police that her son was having a difficult morning because of his mental health disorder, the department said on Facebook.

The 'almost' intense encounter took a turn when Cpl. Payamps learned that Kameron was a musical genius and had several instruments laying around in the room.

Without hesitation, Cpl. Payamps started a conversation with Kameron and one thing led to another, the duo went into full music mode and struck up a cool tune on the guitars.

The two shared their love for music in the most unexpected way. Kameron's mom told police Cpl. Payamps' music skills were really able to calm her son down before additional assistance arrived at the scene.

Kameron's mom caught the performance on video and it has already melted the hearts of hundreds on Facebook.

Music can truly soothe the soul.

We see you, Cpl. Payamps, thank you for your service!

