A corporal with the Prince George's County Police Department died on Tuesday after having a medical emergency on I-395 in Virginia.

Police say Corporal Kevin L. Brooks had a medical emergency which led to a car accident of I-395 near the Beltway. Corporal Brooks was off-duty at the time of the accident.

Corporal Brooks was a 12-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

© 2018 WUSA