PGPD pursue alleged carjacking suspect

Police arrested the suspect after the pursuit.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer crashed into a carjacking suspect's car during a pursuit along Route 50 Thursday morning, authorities said.

The pursuit started just after 11 a.m. on Maryland Route 202 and 57th Avenue in Cheverly, Md. Police said an alleged carjacking suspect neglected to stop along the road.

Several police cars followed the suspect to a shopping center near Route 50, where the pursuit ended.

Police arrested suspect following the pursuit. The suspect has not yet been identified.

During the incident, a police cruiser and the suspect's car were damaged, police said. The events surrounding the damaged cruiser and suspect vehicle remain unclear.

There were no reported injuries, police said.