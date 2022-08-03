Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021.
A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) is hosting a school bus driver fair Wednesday, August 3, hoping to more recruit for these positions.
The school said more than 125 bus driver vacancies need to be filled before the start of the school year.
The fair will take place Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Skyline Administration Building located at 6311 Randolph Rd, Suitland, MD 20746, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Attendees are required to fill out a bus driver pre-registration form before attending the event.
The rate starts at $20.32 per hour with comprehensive benefits that include dental, insurance, vision, health, and retirement plans.
Some requirements to be a bus driver are listed as follows:
- Must meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS
- At least 21-year-old with a valid driver's license
- Passing the DOT Physical Examination
- Driving record that meets satisfaction
On July 21, PGCPS held a job fair - the PGCPS Hiring Palooza - that was focused on looking for food service assistants, teachers, nurses, bus drivers and substitute teachers.
Prince George’s County is not the only district experiencing this problem. Schools across D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been struggling to retain bus drivers since the start of the pandemic.
If you would like to apply to become a bus driver, you're encouraged to reach out to the school district or go on their website for more information.
