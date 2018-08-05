Some teachers and parents in Prince George's County are upset and worried their voices won't be heard when it comes to the possible pay-out for the outgoing head of Prince George's County schools.

The first public board meeting after CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell announced he is leaving will be held on Thursday right smack in the middle of the day, making it impossible for many who work to attend.

"It's ridiculous and it's outrageous," said Yvonne Baicich, a physical education teacher in the district and Vice President of the teacher's union.

RELATED: PGCPS CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell could receive $1M+ severance package

She wants to urge the Board of Education to vote against a severance package for Dr. Maxwell but the meeting is scheduled for one in the afternoon Thursday.

"Teacher's can't really show up, they can't really take a sick day or anything," said Baicich.

Dr. Kevin Maxwell announced last week he was transitioning out of the school system. He is not resigning, and he is not quitting. He is leaving before the November election for County Executive when he will have a new boss. A number of candidates have made it clear they want a new CEO.

By doing this, he is positioning himself to negotiate a big severance package, even though he has been in the center of multiple scandals. His payout could total over one million dollars, according to board members.

RELATED: CEO Kevin Maxwell to 'transition' out of PGCPS

So why is a public meeting to discuss the severance package for a controversial CEO being held in the middle of the day when many people can't attend?

The board of education, whose majority has been friendly to Dr. Maxwell, sets the dates of the meetings in the beginning of the school year.

While there are still evening meetings, some of the meetings have been moved up to 1 p.m.

For comparison, all D.C. public board meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. Fairfax County Board of Education meets twice a month at 7 p.m. Montgomery County though, did hold a meeting at 10 a.m. this morning.

According to Prince George's County minority block member Board Member Ed Burroughs, a daytime meeting is problematic.

"At the evening meetings, we have a lot of public comment," said Burroughs. "We have parents and teachers. We have students who participate in our evening meetings. Unfortunately when it is during the day, we don't have that same level of community engagement. "

To contact your board of education representative, click here.

© 2018 WUSA