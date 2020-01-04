UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — With distance learning in full effect for students around our area, one local school system is making sure no family goes without a computer or internet access.

The Prince George’s County Public School System is taking steps to make sure students are prepared for virtual learning.

School officials begin distributing Chromebooks to students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1-3.

Parents will receive a robo call with specific pick-up dates, according to the school system’s website. Families that completed a survey about online access receive priority distribution.

The distribution takes place in the parking lot of your child’s school. Parents must bring an ID, their child's report card and an ink pen to complete forms. A staff member will provide curbside service when you pull up.

PGCPS has committed $2 million to cover the cost of internet access for families, according to the PGCPS website. It is working with Comcast and Verizon.

Students who are eligible for free and reduced-priced meals can sign-up for Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program, which provides affordable high-speed internet at home, according to PGCPS.

Families who are not eligible for that program can also get assistance in accessing a Comcast or Verizon hotspot or internet access at home.

On April 14, anyone with a PGCPS email account gets to access wi-fi near or from a school parking lot.

Maryland public schools remain closed through April 24.

