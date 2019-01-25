WASHINGTON — A Prince George's County police officer was struck by a car overnight on Indian Head Highway while responding to a death investigation involving a sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

The officer was blocking the road when a vehicle going southbound struck the cruiser.

Police said a sheriff's deputy from Charles County was found dead inside of a regular civilian vehicle. It does not appear to be a homicide or crash, authorities said. That officer has not yet been identified.

The responding officer and driver who struck him were each taken to a hospital for their injuries. The officer, who has not been identified, has non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available on the status of the driver. There is no word on what caused the crash.

