Prince George's County's timekeeping vendor subject to ransomware attack

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County government announced Tuesday that the timekeeping system it uses for payroll has been affected by the Kronos ransomware attack.
County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released a statement on the attacks.
“The Prince George’s County Office of Information Technology, Office of Human Resources Management, Office of Finance, Office of Law and County government leadership have been working diligently to understand the scope of this ransomware attack, and how it affects our government,” she said. “We will continue to seek answers from the vendor and put in place temporary procedures while Kronos works through this matter.”
TEGNA, the parent company of WUSA9, also uses Ultimate Kronos Group, UKG, and has been impacted by the attack.
Kronos released a statement about the attack Monday: “UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts. We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services.”
Watch Next: In scathing op-ed, Governor Hogan calls for improvements dealing with ransomware attacks
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.