Prince George's County's timekeeping vendor subject to ransomware attack

The county is working to make sure its employees get paid on time after its timekeeping system was affected by the Kronos ransomware attack.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County government announced Tuesday that the timekeeping system it uses for payroll has been affected by the Kronos ransomware attack.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released a statement on the attacks.

“The Prince George’s County Office of Information Technology, Office of Human Resources Management, Office of Finance, Office of Law and County government leadership have been working diligently to understand the scope of this ransomware attack, and how it affects our government,” she said. “We will continue to seek answers from the vendor and put in place temporary procedures while Kronos works through this matter.”

TEGNA, the parent company of WUSA9, also uses Ultimate Kronos Group, UKG, and has been impacted by the attack.