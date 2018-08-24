BALTIMORE, Md. -- In a bold move for a city that loves its crab meat, PETA has erected a billboard campaign in Baltimore, urging its residents to stop eating crabs.

The sign features a blue crab and reads, "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

According to a press release by PETA, they intentionally placed the ad near several seafood restaurants and intend to keep it up through the Baltimore Seafood Festival on September 15.

"Just like humans, crabs feel pain and fear, have unique personalities, and value their own lives," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's billboard aims to give Charm City residents some food for thought about sparing sensitive marine animals the agony of being boiled alive or crushed to death in fishing nets simply by going vegan."

But Baltimore residents were not amused by the display.

According to WJZ in Baltimore, some social media users said nothing would stop them from eating crab meat.

WJZ also said a local restaurant owner says the billboard has been a “nightmare” for business, but another restaurant owner believes Baltimore’s love for their crab meat cannot be stopped.

© 2018 WUSA