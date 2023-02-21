Firefighters rescue dog from deep hole in Montgomery County yard

Sammy, who is 13 years old, was rescued from a 7-foot hole.

KEMP MILL, Md. — Firefighters had to rescue a dog from a deep hole in a Montgomery County backyard on Monday night. The pup became trapped in a hole that was about seven feet deep and two feet wide. Sammy, who is 13 years old, didn't dig the hole himself.

According to Montgomery County firefighters who were called to the scene in the 700 block of Kersey Road off Arcola Avenue in the Kemp Mill Estates, Sammy fell into a deck footer hole and was stuck for about an hour before he was freed.

Technical rescue crews secured the dirt walls around the dog and dug an adjacent hole to get to him. It took about 25 minutes dig the hole and pull Sammy to safety. Thanks to the rescue crews' dog gone good work, Sammy was unharmed. Firefighters said he was safe and warm with his family Monday night.